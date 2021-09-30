Dunning Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DUNNING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
