Daily Weather Forecast For Hume

HUME, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of smoke overnight High 71 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.