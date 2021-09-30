Daily Weather Forecast For Elk City

ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain and snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



