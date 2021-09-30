Soda Springs Daily Weather Forecast
SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0