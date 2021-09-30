Weather Forecast For Auburn
AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
