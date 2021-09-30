Mayfield Daily Weather Forecast
MAYFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
