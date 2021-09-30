CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock River, WY

Thursday has sun for Rock River — 3 ways to make the most of it

Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 5 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rock River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rock River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cCmOOg900

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 31 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

