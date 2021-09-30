4-Day Weather Forecast For Brevig Mission
BREVIG MISSION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered snow showers overnight
- High 32 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Scattered snow showers then areas of blowing snow during the day; while areas of blowing snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 20 to 25 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 32 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 34 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
