Daily Weather Forecast For Sharon
SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
