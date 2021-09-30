Daily Weather Forecast For Sharon

SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



