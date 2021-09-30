Weather Forecast For Coin
COIN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
