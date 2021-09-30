Weather Forecast For Marshall

MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Light snow likely and areas of blowing snow then areas of blowing snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 37 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 35 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 38 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 40 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



