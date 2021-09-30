Reydon Daily Weather Forecast

REYDON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



