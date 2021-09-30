Reydon Daily Weather Forecast
REYDON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
