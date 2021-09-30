Delmita Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



