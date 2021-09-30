Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(METALINE FALLS, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Metaline Falls Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Metaline Falls:

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy then light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.