Michigan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
