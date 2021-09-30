Weather Forecast For Effie
EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
