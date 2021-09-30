Grand Marais Weather Forecast
GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
