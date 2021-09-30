Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
