Neche, ND

Jump on Neche’s cloudy forecast today

Neche Voice
Neche Voice
 5 days ago

(NECHE, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Neche Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Neche:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cCmNmhg00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Neche Voice

Neche Voice

Neche, ND
With Neche Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

