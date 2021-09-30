4-Day Weather Forecast For San Simeon
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
