Congress & Courts

Congress passes government funding bill to prevent shutdown

By Melissa Quinn
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...

