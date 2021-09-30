Congress passes government funding bill to prevent shutdown
By Melissa Quinn
CBS News
5 days ago
Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Monday warned President Biden that Republicans won't help Democrats raise the debt ceiling and told the president he should convince members of Congress from his party to raise the debt ceiling along party lines. "Since mid-July, Republicans have clearly stated that Democrats will need to...
Sen. Susan Collins linked the debt limit to negotiations over President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collins' suggestion that they abandon Biden's $3.5 trillion plan. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit in a standoff that's pushing the US toward default. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested...
After weeks of grandstanding and digging their heels in, progressives in Washington have started hinting that they might be willing to give a little ground to avoid Joe Biden’s domestic agenda grinding to a complete halt. His ambitious $3.5 trillion social programme, packed with progressive goodies from health care to...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of "sleepwalking" toward a debt default. McConnell has blocked Democrats' every attempt so far to raise the debt limit. He told Biden in a letter that raising the limit is something Democrats must do alone. See more stories on Insider's business page. Congress...
Democrats are resetting the clock to pass President Joe Biden' traditional and social infrastructure spending plans, with progressives and moderates within the party now disagreeing about what the second package will cover and how much to spend.
With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Democrats to reach a deal on a massive spending and infrastructure package “in days, not weeks,” setting what could be an impossible deadline for a gridlocked party that has been unable to settle differences on the cost and scope of the plan.
Biden ripped into Senate Republicans on Monday. He assailed the GOP's refusal to raise the debt ceiling as they did under the Trump administration. Biden argued Democrats don't have time to raise the debt ceiling alone as the US is two weeks from default. President Joe Biden assailed Senate Republicans...
President Joe Biden accused congressional Republicans of being reckless over their approach to the debt ceiling, adamant that extending the country's borrowing limit is a shared responsibility because it is about paying off expenses already incurred.
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday the federal government could breach its $28.4 trillion debt limit in a historic default unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it in the two next weeks. Senate Republicans, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have twice in...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.
While the U.S. House has failed to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the long-awaited measure is still expected to become reality this year, as Democratic-run Washington adjusts its spending plans and deadlines.
Progressives have called for Senate action on the social programs bill before taking a vote in the House on traditional infrastructure.
Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his Senate colleagues on Monday that they must pass legislation addressing the debt ceiling by the end of the week, aiming to stave off a debt crisis as the deadline to skirt a first-ever default moves closer. Schumer, a Democrat from New...
