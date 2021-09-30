Daily Weather Forecast For Dell City
DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
