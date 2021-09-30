Daily Weather Forecast For Shishmaref

SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while scattered snow showers overnight High 32 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, October 1 Scattered snow showers then areas of blowing snow during the day; while snow showers likely and areas of blowing snow overnight High 33 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 20 to 25 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Snow Showers High 34 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 35 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



