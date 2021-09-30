CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Austin

Austin News Beat
Austin News Beat
 5 days ago

(AUSTIN, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Austin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Austin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cCmNPLr00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Austin, NV
