Dental care: The best, worst and unproven tools to care for your teeth, according to a University at Buffalo study
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Do probiotics prevent gum disease? Is flossing necessary? Many patients are unable to confidently answer these questions and more due to the abundance of conflicting medical information. However, new research led by the University at Buffalo aims to separate fact from fiction in determining which oral hygiene tools actually prevent gum disease.www.eurekalert.org
Comments / 0