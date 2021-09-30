Finally Back on Tsamaya in Fethiye, 2 Years Away Is Not Good for a Boat!

After a very long trip and 7 time zones we are back onboard Tsamaya. Our trip started Sunday, September 12th at 8AM with our friend Lisa picking us up to drive us to the Albany airport where we then picked up a shuttle service to JFK. The driver of the shuttle van must have been on a different schedule than what was posted as we arrived at the airport 2 hours earlier giving us even more “fun” time waiting at the airport until our 8PM flight to Istanbul. It is amazing how much longer time seems when waiting, but we made it through without any major problems. When we went through security, they did decide they needed to open up one of our carry-on bags. They found a sacrificial zinc for our prop shaft (you’ll have to see the photo if you don’t know what this is). We actually had decided to take 2 back to the boat, but when we were working on equalizing the weight in each of our 3 suitcases and making sure we weren’t over the 50 lbs. limit for each bag, one of the zincs got moved to the carry-on. They were concerned about the weight.