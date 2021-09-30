Lake George Weather Forecast

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 48 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.