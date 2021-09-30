Bly Daily Weather Forecast
BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 73 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 73 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
