Visa’s Estonian Partner Wallester Invests in NFT

 5 days ago

The purchase of tokens from the Astro Frens collection shows Wallester’s interest in developing the NFT industry and supporting other highly promising areas. The general level of cryptocurrency acceptance around the world is actively increasing. In August, we learned that Visa Inc purhased a collectible NFT Token from the CryptoPunk collection for $150,000, taking another step towards investing in the NFT sphere. The company noted the high prospects of NFT technology, calling it the future of commerce and entertainment.

Coinspeaker

Jeff Bezos Participates in Funding Round for Indonesian E-Commerce Startup Ula

Jeff Bezos joined Northstar group, AC Ventures, Citius, and Tencent in a new funding round for Ula, months after the startup raised $20 million. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos was part of an $87 million Series B funding for Ula, a startup in Indonesia. Bezos’ participatory role in the investment round marks the Amazon founder’s first-ever investment in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce space. Ula said in a statement on Monday that Bezos Expeditions, Northstar group, AC Ventures, and Citius joined the funding round. The e-commerce marketplace further stated that Prosus Ventures, Tencent, and B-Capital co-led the exercise.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Releases Technical Whitepaper on Its CBDC

The HKMA aims to deliver the initial view of e-HKD by the middle of next year. The published whitepaper covers the research methodology and technical realization of the financial solution. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) together with the BISIH Hong Kong Centre has released a 50-page official whitepaper on...
WORLD
