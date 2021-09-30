Visa’s Estonian Partner Wallester Invests in NFT
The purchase of tokens from the Astro Frens collection shows Wallester’s interest in developing the NFT industry and supporting other highly promising areas. The general level of cryptocurrency acceptance around the world is actively increasing. In August, we learned that Visa Inc purhased a collectible NFT Token from the CryptoPunk collection for $150,000, taking another step towards investing in the NFT sphere. The company noted the high prospects of NFT technology, calling it the future of commerce and entertainment.www.coinspeaker.com
