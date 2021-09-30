Visa’s Estonian Partner Wallester Invests in NFT

New global sponsorship of Startup Weekend puts the leading digital whiteboard platform in the hands of millions to harness the power visual collaboration at scale. Miro, the leading online whiteboard platform designed for distributed team collaboration, announced they are the latest global sponsor of Techstars Startup Weekend. Techstars, the worldwide network helping entrepreneurs succeed, produces the three-day program throughout the year, during which participants can experience startup life by connecting with founders, leaders, and other co-creators. Miro’s sponsorship offers Techstars Startup Weekend participants, organizers, and facilitators in more than 130 countries an enterprise grade version of the platform, as well as mentorship opportunities with the company’s executive team.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO