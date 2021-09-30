CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New nanomaterial for treatment of skin infections

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstitute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences (IOCB Prague) Researchers at the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the CAS (IOCB Prague) and the Technical University of Liberec in collaboration with researchers from the Institute of Microbiology of the CAS, the Department of Burns Medicine of the Third Faculty of Medicine at Charles University (Czech Republic), and P. J. Šafárik University in Košice (Slovakia) have developed a novel antibacterial material combining nonwoven nanotextile and unique compounds with antibacterial properties. Called NANO-LPPO, the new material can fulfill a wide range of applications as a dressing for wounds, such as burn injuries, by preventing infection and thus facilitating treatment and healing.

www.eurekalert.org

natureworldnews.com

Experts Warn Pet Owners to be Vigilant of Hookworms, a Parasite Immune to All Treatments

Hookworms are one of the most frequent parasitic infections found in pets worldwide. Unfortunately, all FDA-approved medicines used by veterinarians to kill these parasites have been proven ineffective. Hookworms. They grip onto an animal's intestines with their hooklike jaws, feasting on tissue fluids and blood. As a result, infected animals...
EurekAlert

Convalescent plasma futile as treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2021 – In the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical community turned to a century-old treatment: Take blood from recovered patients and give it to the sick. The hypothesis was that components in the so-called “convalescent plasma” that fought off the disease once could do it again, something that has worked in other diseases, such as Ebola.
EurekAlert

Intestinal drug shown to boost memory and cognition

Type of work: peer reviewed/experimental work/ human subjects. The development of drugs to treat cognitive problems in patients with mental illness may be a step closer after a team of researchers discovered that an existing drug – used to treat constipation – may be able to boost our ability to think more clearly.
stonybrook.edu

Research Could Offer New Approach to Treating Infections

A research team led by David Thanassi, Zhang family professor and chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Renaissance School of Medicine, has used molecular biology and cryoelectron microscopy to successfully unravel the structure of bacterial appendages called P pili. These pili are deployed by uropathogenic strains of Escherichia coli bacteria that cause kidney infections. The structure of P pili has been elusive to scientists for many years. The finding, published in Nature Communications, is a key step in order to target P pili in the infection process.
WLNS

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
Phys.org

Researchers explain how nanomaterial aids antibody response

The researchers' original task was to figure out how certain polymer nanomaterials provided for a low-inflammatory immune response and yet were able to boost antibody production as part of a single dose of vaccine. Once they learned how these nanomaterials just 20 to 30 billionths of a meter in size...
Benzinga

Immunic, University Medical Center Goettingen Ink Licensing Pact For Combination Viral Infection Treatments

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has executed an in-license agreement with the University Medical Center Goettingen covering the combination of DHODH inhibitors and nucleoside analogs to treat viral infections (COVID-19 and Influenza). The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Read Next: Immunic Stock Is Trading Lower After Equity Raise Of...
ScienceAlert

World-First Brain Implant Successfully Treats Resistant Depression in a Patient

Depression can be a frighteningly relentless condition. Luckily, researchers around the world are constantly working on new treatment options, such as a newly designed brain implant for resistant depression. Altogether, up to a third of people with depression don't respond or become resistant to treatment. No medication or therapy type seems to help. For those with such treatment-resistant depression, the future can look especially bleak.   This is what happened to Sarah, a 36-year-old woman who's had severe and treatment-resistant depression since she was a child. But a new proof-of-concept intervention has provided significant relief for Sarah, and could offer hope for many...
MedicalXpress

New portable device opens the way for at-home skin cancer treatment

A new prototype photodynamic therapy (PDT) device that can be used at home significantly reduces pain levels during treatment of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), while achieving efficacy comparable with a hospital stay. These findings come from a breakthrough pilot study, presented today at the 30th EADV Congress. The efficacy of...
EurekAlert

Emerging infectious disease caused by a new nairovirus identified in Japan

A previously unknown virus that can infect humans and cause disease has been identified by scientists in Japan. The novel infectious virus, named Yezo virus and transmitted by tick bites, causes a disease characterized by fever and a reduction in blood platelets and leucocytes. The discovery was made by researchers at Hokkaido University and colleagues, and the results have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
EurekAlert

More memory B cells exist in those fully vaccinated with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, study says

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (10/04/2021) — A new study by University of Minnesota Medical School researchers is revealing that some people who received an mRNA vaccination for COVID-19 have greater immune responses compared to others. While the vaccine induces strong immune responses against the virus in almost everyone, data shows those who were previously infected with the virus have even greater immune responses after vaccination compared to fully vaccinated people who never had COVID-19. Marc Jenkins, PhD, a professor and director of the Center for Immunology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, is the corresponding author, and Kathryn Pape, PhD, is the first author of a study published in Cell Reports. Jenkins and Pape are renowned experts on B cells, the immune cells in the body responsible for producing antibodies.
EurekAlert

ACC Middle East 2021 to showcase emerging trends, latest research in CVD prevention, treatment

United by a global commitment to transforming cardiovascular care, the American College of Cardiology (ACC), Egyptian Society of Cardiology (EgSC) and the ACC Egypt Chapter will host the ACC Middle East 2021 conference, October 14-15, 2021, both in Cairo and virtually, for cardiovascular care team members throughout the Middle East to gather and learn the latest evidence-based strategies for improving the heart health of their patients.
EurekAlert

Acute myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination in adults

What The Study Did: In this population-based study of almost 2.4 million people who received at least one dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, acute myocarditis was rare, at an incidence of 5.8 cases per 1 million individuals after the second dose (1 case per 172,414 fully vaccinated individuals). The signal of increased myocarditis in young men warrants further investigation.
EurekAlert

Long-lasting pain relief without opioids: UB researchers develop a novel, local treatment for chronic pain

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An investigation into the origins of the sensation of pain has led to the development of a novel and durable treatment for inflammatory pain that could be a promising alternative to opioids. The preclinical research was conducted by neuroscientists and pharmacologists, all in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. It was published Oct. 4 in Nature Communications.
