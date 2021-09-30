Stebbins Weather Forecast
STEBBINS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered snow showers overnight
- High 34 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Scattered snow showers during the day; while snow showers likely overnight
- High 31 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 2
Snow showers likely during the day; while chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny then slight chance of snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 35 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
