Fractal brain networks support complex thought

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Understanding how the human brain produces complex thought is daunting given its intricacy and scale. The brain contains approximately 100 billion neurons that coordinate activity through 100 trillion connections, and those connections are organized into networks that are often similar from one person to the next. A Dartmouth study has found a new way to look at brain networks using the mathematical notion of fractals, to convey communication patterns between different brain regions as people listened to a short story. The results are published in Nature Communications.

www.eurekalert.org

EurekAlert

Intestinal drug shown to boost memory and cognition

Type of work: peer reviewed/experimental work/ human subjects. The development of drugs to treat cognitive problems in patients with mental illness may be a step closer after a team of researchers discovered that an existing drug – used to treat constipation – may be able to boost our ability to think more clearly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Brain Cell Type Specific Gene Expression and Co-expression Network Architectures

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-27293-5, published online 11 June 2018. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figures 4 and 5 where the Figure bodies were swapped. The original Figures 4 and 5 and accompanying legends appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Which types of brain activity support conscious experiences?

Consciousness remains one of the brain's biggest mysteries. We know very little about how it emerges from activity within the brain, but most neuroscientists agree consciousness is dynamic in nature. Our subjective experience doesn't appear to us like a sequence of disjointed snapshots. Instead, we feel the world as a...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Regions#Human Brain#Fractals#Nature Communications
Neuroscience News

Researchers Study Recurrent Neural Network Structure in the Brain

Summary: Recurrent neural networks within the human frontal cortex may be responsible for decision making, language, and movement, researchers report. Two University of Wyoming researchers decided to pick each other’s brain, so to speak. Specifically, they examined the importance of the frontal cortex, the portion of the brain used in decision-making, expressive language and voluntary movement.
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Is the human mind made of fractals?

The biological nature of human thought is one of the brain's greatest secrets, especially as our thinking climbs into higher levels of abstraction, but according to a newly published study, we might at least be able to see the outlines of what it looks like and it's surprisingly familiar. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Incorporation of causality structures to complex network analysis of time-varying behaviour of multivariate time series

This paper presents a new methodology for characterising the evolving behaviour of the time-varying causality between multivariate time series, from the perspective of change in the structure of the causality pattern. We propose that such evolutionary behaviour should be tracked by means of a complex network whose nodes are causality patterns and edges are transitions between those patterns of causality. In our new methodology each edge has a weight that includes the frequency of the given transition and two metrics relating to the gross and net structural change in causality pattern, which we call \(\alpha\) and \(\beta\). To characterise aspects of the behaviour within this network, five approaches are presented and motivated. To act as a demonstration of this methodology an application of sample data from the international oil market is presented. This example illustrates how our new methodology is able to extract information about evolving causality behaviour. For example, it reveals non-random time-varying behaviour that favours transitions resulting in predominantly similar causality patterns, and it discovers clustering of similar causality patterns and some transitional behaviour between these clusters. The example illustrates how our new methodology supports the inference that the evolution of causality in the system is related to the addition or removal of a few causality links, primarily keeping a similar causality pattern, and that the evolution is not related to some other measure such as the overall number of causality links.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Capacity differences in working memory based on resting state brain networks

Herein, we compared the connectivity of resting-state networks between participants with high and low working memory capacity groups. Brain network connectivity was assessed under both resting and working memory task conditions. Task scans comprised dual-task (reading sentences while memorizing target words) and single-task (reading sentences) conditions. The low capacity group showed relatively stronger connectivity during resting-state in most brain regions, and the high capacity group showed a stronger connectivity between the medial prefrontal and posterior parietal cortices. During task performance, the dorsal attention and salience networks were relatively strongly connected in the high capacity group. In the comparison between dual- and single-task conditions, increased coupling between the anterior cingulate cortex and other attentional control-related areas were noted in the high capacity group. These findings suggest that working memory differences are related with network connectivity variations in attentional control-associated regions during both resting and task performance conditions.
NewsBreak
Science
hypebeast.com

Samsung Is Looking to Copy and Paste the Brain Onto a 3D Solid-State Memory Network

In the hopes of developing more direct methods of creating artificial intelligence which is capable of replicating human brain function, South Korean tech giant Samsung has now proposed a new method of building them: by copy and pasting actual brains. Essentially a process of “reverse-engineering the brain,” Samsung researchers have...
ELECTRONICS
EurekAlert

‘Fight or flight’ – unless internal clocks are disrupted, study in mice shows

For humans and animals, many aspects of normal behavior and physiology rely on the proper functioning of the body’s circadian clocks. Here’s how it’s supposed to work: Your brain sends signals to your body to release different hormones at certain times of the day. For example, you get a boost of the hormone cortisol — nature’s built-in alarm system — right before you usually wake up.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Complex small-world regulatory networks emerge from the 3D organisation of the human genome

The discovery that overexpressing one or a few critical transcription factors can switch cell state suggests that gene regulatory networks are relatively simple. In contrast, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) point to complex phenotypes being determined by hundreds of loci that rarely encode transcription factors and which individually have small effects. Here, we use computer simulations and a simple fitting-free polymer model of chromosomes to show that spatial correlations arising from 3D genome organisation naturally lead to stochastic and bursty transcription as well as complex small-world regulatory networks (where the transcriptional activity of each genomic region subtly affects almost all others). These effects require factors to be present at sub-saturating levels; increasing levels dramatically simplifies networks as more transcription units are pressed into use. Consequently, results from GWAS can be reconciled with those involving overexpression. We apply this pan-genomic model to predict patterns of transcriptional activity in whole human chromosomes, and, as an example, the effects of the deletion causing the diGeorge syndrome.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

The unique brain state of team flow

The experience of team flow, when a group gets “in the zone” to accomplish a task together, has its own unique brain state, distinct from that of teamwork or solo flow, according to new research published in eNeuro. Shehata et al. used EEG to measure the brain activity of teams...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Supercomputers reveal how X chromosomes fold, deactivate

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., October 4, 2021—Using supercomputer-driven dynamic modeling based on experimental data, researchers can now probe the process that turns off one X chromosome in female mammal embryos. This new capability is helping biologists understand the role of RNA and the chromosome’s structure in the X inactivation process, leading to a deeper understanding of gene expression and opening new pathways to drug treatments for gene-based disorders and diseases.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Researchers measure the breakup of a single chemical bond

The team used a high-resolution atomic force microscope (AFM) operating in a controlled environment at Princeton’s Imaging and Analysis Center. The AFM probe, whose tip ends in a single copper atom, was moved gradually closer to the iron-carbon bond until it was ruptured. The researchers measured the mechanical forces applied at the moment of breakage, which was visible in an image captured by the microscope. A team from Princeton University, the University of Texas-Austin and ExxonMobil reported the results in a paper published Sept. 24 in Nature Communications.
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

The Gut's "Second Brain" Network Revealed in New Mapping Study

Researchers at Michigan State University have made a surprising discovery about the human gut’s enteric nervous system that itself is filled with surprising facts. For starters, there’s the fact that this “second brain” exists at all. “Most people don’t even know that they have this in their guts,” said Brian...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Differences in brain structure between siblings make some more susceptible to developing severe antisocial behaviour

Structural differences in the area of the brain responsible for decision making could explain why two siblings living in the same family might differ in their risk of developing the condition conduct disorder. Psychologists and neuroscientists have long puzzled over why siblings with seemingly the same upbringing and genetic makeup...
MENTAL HEALTH
EurekAlert

Restructuring biology: New study shows protein hydrophobic parts do not hate water

Proteins are the workers, messengers, managers, and directors of nearly all inter- and intra-cellular functions in our body. So, all advances in biology, pharmaceuticals, and related fields hinge on having a fundamental understanding of how proteins work. For over half a century, one key theory that has informed scientific and technological advancement in the biosciences is the classical theory on the mechanism underlying protein folding. However, now, a pair of scientists from Okayama University and Ritsumeikan University in Japan has disproved it. Their findings are published in Protein Science.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Calculating the path of cancer

Biologists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) are using a mathematical approach developed in CSHL Assistant Professor David McCandlish’s lab to find solutions to a diverse set of biological problems. Originally created as a way to understand interactions between different mutations in proteins, the tool is now being used by McCandlish and his collaborators to learn about the complexities of gene expression and the chromosomal mutations associated with cancer. McCandlish says:
CANCER

