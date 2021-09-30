CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral microbiome is key to surviving climate change, new study finds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The microbiomes of corals — which comprise bacteria, fungi and viruses — play an important role in the ability of corals to tolerate rising ocean temperatures, according to new research led by Penn State. The team also identified several genes within certain corals and the symbiotic photosynthetic algae that live inside their tissues that may play a role in their response to heat stress. The findings could inform current coral reef conservation efforts, for example, by highlighting the potential benefits of amending coral reefs with microbes found to bolster corals’ heat-stress responses.

