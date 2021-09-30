Grand Portage Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 61 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
