Flasher, ND

Flasher Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cCmMKDf00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

