Springview, NE

Another cloudy day in Springview — make the most of it with these activities

Springview News Watch
 5 days ago

(SPRINGVIEW, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Springview Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springview:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0cCmMEvJ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

