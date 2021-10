Last month, I Love Food ATL Co. launched the I Love Food Truck Community Project, a fundraising campaign to help supply start-ups and small businesses with resources related to owning and operating a business. Many minority-owned businesses lack the legal knowledge, financial backing, and marketing background needed, in order to be successful. The I Love Food Truck Community Project is using innovative fundraising methods, to achieve the monetary goals of the campaign. The pilot project consists of branded I Love Food ATL apparel and merchandise, which can be purchased via The I Love Food Truck Shop. The second project incorporates modern technology and digital artwork to create NFTs. A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

