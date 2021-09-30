Thursday rain in Kotlik: Ideas to make the most of it

(KOTLIK, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kotlik Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kotlik:

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated snow showers overnight High 37 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 40 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 35 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 40 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 38 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.