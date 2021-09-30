MFAH’s Fellini 100 fest brings cinematic masterworks to the big screen
When we think of Federico Fellini we usually imagine flights of fancy with surreal touches, films that challenge even as they seduce. That’s fair enough for a number of the maestro’s films from the mid-‘60s and beyond. But there’s more than one Fellini, and more than one Fellini style. That’s something to remember as you savor the arrival of the touring retrospective Fellini 100, a centennial celebration of the filmmaker’s work that touches down at MFAH Oct. 7-Nov. 7. (Fellini was actually born in 1920, but the coronavirus has a way of playing havoc with schedules).preview.houstonchronicle.com
