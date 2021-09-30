CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

MFAH’s Fellini 100 fest brings cinematic masterworks to the big screen

By Chris Vognar
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think of Federico Fellini we usually imagine flights of fancy with surreal touches, films that challenge even as they seduce. That’s fair enough for a number of the maestro’s films from the mid-‘60s and beyond. But there’s more than one Fellini, and more than one Fellini style. That’s something to remember as you savor the arrival of the touring retrospective Fellini 100, a centennial celebration of the filmmaker’s work that touches down at MFAH Oct. 7-Nov. 7. (Fellini was actually born in 1920, but the coronavirus has a way of playing havoc with schedules).

preview.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Fellini
Person
Marcello Mastroianni
Person
Anita Ekberg
Person
Roberto Rossellini
CBS News

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans. J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people who previously...

Comments / 0

Community Policy