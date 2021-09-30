Weather Forecast For Witter
WITTER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
