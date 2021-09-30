Kiowa County Commissioners meeting agenda – September 30, 2021

Budget - Salaries / Workweek Hours / Incentives / Bonus's. Veterans report / DSS Report / EM Report / Sheriff Report / Commissioners Report. The Commissioners have decided to discontinue the virtual meetings. Since the COVID precautions are lifted and we are able to meet in person we will only be offering virtual attendance by those who have a discussion item scheduled with the BOCC and are not able to attend in person. I know that this is not always convenient but we have found that on occasion those attending virtually catch only a part of a conversation and this may be the cause of misinformation to spread and that is not likely to happen when attendance is in person. We are trying to eliminate some additional COVID responsibilities from my schedule and the amount of additional work to set up each meeting and deal with technical issues is a time consuming process. We also need to log attendance and that is more difficult with virtual attendance and the BOCC like to know who they are addressing. We appreciate your interest in these meetings and want everyone to know that they are more than welcome to attend in person.