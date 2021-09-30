Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Yukon
FORT YUKON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 30 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Light Snow
- High 32 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Light Snow
- High 36 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
