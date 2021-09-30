CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle mayoral candidate Lorena Gonzalez lays out plans for policing, homelessness, and income tax

By NICK BOWMAN
MyNorthwest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoever Seattle’s next mayor ends up being, that person will be tasked with a to-do list that includes addressing the city’s growing homelessness crisis, concerns over public safety and policing, a rapidly increasing cost of living, and plenty more to boot. Mayoral candidate and current Council President Lorena Gonzalez has her own to-do list should she win the office, in what’s certain to be a hotly-contested race between her and former Council President Bruce Harrell.

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Lorena Gonzalez

Comments / 0

Community Policy