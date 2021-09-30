Seattle mayoral candidate Lorena Gonzalez lays out plans for policing, homelessness, and income tax

Whoever Seattle’s next mayor ends up being, that person will be tasked with a to-do list that includes addressing the city’s growing homelessness crisis, concerns over public safety and policing, a rapidly increasing cost of living, and plenty more to boot. Mayoral candidate and current Council President Lorena Gonzalez has her own to-do list should she win the office, in what’s certain to be a hotly-contested race between her and former Council President Bruce Harrell.