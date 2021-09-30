4-Day Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0