Jayton Daily Weather Forecast

JAYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
