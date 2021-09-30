Leopold Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEOPOLD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
