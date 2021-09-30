Mexican Hat Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



