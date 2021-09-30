Mexican Hat Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
