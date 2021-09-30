Weather Forecast For Murdo
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
