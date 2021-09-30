Dickinson Center Weather Forecast
DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
