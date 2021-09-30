Dickinson Center Weather Forecast

DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.