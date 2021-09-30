CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Blanca, TX

Thursday rain in Sierra Blanca: Ideas to make the most of it

Sierra Blanca Digest
Sierra Blanca Digest
 5 days ago

(SIERRA BLANCA, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sierra Blanca Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sierra Blanca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cCmJzn300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

